Google is teasing us with dark mode for desktop search

Google appears to be rolling out a dark mode for desktop search, but only some people have it right now. If the change has rolled out to you and your system is set to dark mode, the background of Google’s search pages will be a very dark gray.

Here’s an example of what the new dark mode looks like:

A couple of Verge staffers had their search pages automatically switch to dark mode, and 9to5Google and some people on Twitter have seen the new dark mode, too. But it doesn’t seem to be something that everyone has just yet. Google’s search pages are still white for me, for example, even though I have dark mode turned on right now on macOS.

This isn’t the first time a desktop search dark mode has appeared: 9to5Google reported in January that some people were seeing dark mode then. It’s unclear if what people are seeing now is some kind of test or a full rollout, so there’s always a chance that Google could turn dark mode back off.

Google didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

If you’re a dark mode fan, it’s been an eventful few days. Changes to Twitter’s dark mode caught some people unawares last week when their dark mode unexpectedly got even darker. And Microsoft is now testing changes to Word to make entire documents dark when you’re using dark mode.