Pokémon cards are selling so well the Pokémon Company is rushing to print more

Demand for Pokémon cards has been high the last few weeks as the series celebrates its 25th anniversary. To accommodate the high demand, The Pokémon Company announced today that it will be reprinting trading cards.

The Pokémon Company released a statement on its support page that it is “aware that some fans are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon trading card products due to a very high demand and global shipping constraints impacting g availability,” while also confirming that it is reprinting impacted products at “maximum capacity.”

There’s no specific time frame on when retailers are expected to receive new shipments, but the company pledged that it will “replenish stock at retailers as soon as possible.”

Over the last several months, Pokémon trading cards have been in high demand with products selling out quickly at retailers and older cards selling for as much as $375,000 by third-party sellers. Meanwhile, card opening videos have blown up on YouTube over the last year — in some cases, getting millions of views.

With the franchise celebrating a major milestone this year, Nintendo has been finding various ways to commemorate the occasion. This includes partnering with McDonald's to give out collectible cards when you buy a Happy Meal at the fast-food chain, but as our sister site Polygon points out, the demand for these items is high, and some people are taking advantage of the situation.