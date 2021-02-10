The CDC hopes Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, and Neo can actually convince people to wear masks

Wearing a mask is one of the easiest things individual people can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is partnering with WarnerMedia in the hopes that fan-favorite characters like Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, the Joker, and Imperator Furiosa can convince people to mask up.

The ad, which was created by a partnership between WarnerMedia, the Ad Council, and the CDC, features a wide variety of WarnerMedia characters from iconic films — but with digitally inserted masks.

Whether it’s heroes (like members of the Fellowship of the Ring or the Justice League) or villains (like the Joker doing his iconic stair dance), everyone masks up. Even the murderous clown demon Pennywise from It sports a mask — albeit, a creepy, clown-faced one.

According to AdAge, the ad will run across the US in donated media time, and it’s free for broadcast and digital news outlets to use. WarnerMedia, of course, will run the commercial on its own channels and platforms, including HBO and Turner TV channels.

Recently released guidance from the CDC actually recommends doubling up on masks, with a cloth mask worn over a surgical one for better protection. Alternatively, the agency advocates that people tie the ear loops on their surgical masks so they fit tightly.

“Let’s get back to doing our favorite things,” the ad reads, “whatever that might be.”