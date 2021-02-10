PlayStation Network is down around the globe

Sony’s PlayStation Network is currently experiencing a global outage. On the PlayStation Network status page, every service except PlayStation Video is marked as experiencing issues.

Tens of thousands of users are reporting issues with PlayStation Network as shown by DownDetector, where Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Rocket League and many other games are all seeing spikes in user reports as well. We’re seeing reports in a wide variety of languages on Twitter, and PlayStation Japan has officially confirmed the outage as well.

Multiple publishers, including Bethesda, Fortnite maker Epic Games, Rockstar, and Sega, have posted tweets alerting players about the outage.

⚠️The PSN is currently experiencing a service interruption. Please check here for status updates: https://t.co/2O1UsSG0YR — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) February 11, 2021

PSA: We are aware that PSN is down and players are unable to connect to Rocket League. Please see the PlayStation Network status page for updates.https://t.co/6fsLVVbDcF — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) February 11, 2021

PlayStation Network is currently experiencing an outage. As PlayStation works to resolve this issue, you can keep up with the status here:https://t.co/rNAFmWENN3 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 11, 2021

PlayStation®Network is experiencing issues. For more information, please refer to: https://t.co/PAlbCbBceR *BK — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) February 11, 2021

We are aware of the Playstation network error adventurers are currently experiencing, making them unable to log into Black Desert Console. We are looking into the matter and hope to have the issue resolved as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience in the matter. pic.twitter.com/h9zv15Jlg2 — Black Desert Console (@PlayBlackDesert) February 11, 2021

Hello Pilots! We’re aware that the PlayStation Network may not be available at this time. We appreciate your understanding as we tackle this unforeseen issue, and apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/621ZodthEM — MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2 (@GBO2EN) February 11, 2021

We are aware that PlayStation Network is experiencing issues and are monitoring the situation. #NWPS4 players may be impacted. — Neverwinter (@NeverwinterGame) February 11, 2021

Two of us here at The Verge were having trouble playing games on PlayStation Now. Oddly, though, I was able to hop into a Fortnite match, a colleague was able to play Destruction AllStars, and my editor was able to download content without issues. We’re curious if it has something to do with specific games that rely on PSN.

Developing... we’ll update this story if the situation becomes clearer or service returns.