Star Wars severs ties with The Mandalorian star Gina Carano

Disney has severed ties with Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, the company announced on Wednesday evening.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson told The Verge.

Carano has recently come under scrutiny for several posts published on social media, including an anti-Semitic post on her Instagram. Some of the content from Carano’s tweets are captured in screenshots, seen below in this tweet. Lucasfilm’s spokesperson denounced Carano’s social media posts, telling The Verge, “﻿her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

WHY IS GINA CARANO NOT TRENDING SHE LITERALLY POSTED NAZI PROPAGANDA ON HER INSTAGRAM STORY LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/G1C5lJ3Quf — Parker ⚓️ || #BLM (@parkerbnelson) February 10, 2021

This isn’t the first time Carano has been criticized for posts made on social media. In September, she listed her pronouns as “beep / bop / boop” on her Twitter bio, which was condemned for being transphobic. She removed them after a conversation with co-star Pedro Pascal.