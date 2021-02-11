Tron invades Fortnite with Light Cycles and new skins

Today Epic revealed the latest crossover for its battle royale hit, which brings the retrofuturistic world of Tron into the game.

There are ten different Tron-themed skins available in the in-game store right now, and each has a removable helmet. You can also get a Light Cycle glider and an Identity Disc pickaxe. It’s not yet clear whether you’ll be able to throw it.

Welcome to the Grid.



Gear up as Grid Warriors and fight for the users! Tron Outfits are in the Shop now.



More info: https://t.co/brB6ItQaeH pic.twitter.com/XwXFIbh0Il — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 12, 2021

This season of Fortnite has been particularly busy when it comes to licensed crossovers. The season debuted with the inclusion of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, who have since been joined by Kratos, Master Chief, the Predator, and G.I. Joe’s Snake Eyes. There’s also been a new skin based on Spanish streamer TheGrefg, and a line of soccer skins based on real-world teams. This followed a season that was entirely Marvel-themed.

Truly, no brand is safe.