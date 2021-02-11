Controversial shooter Six Days in Fallujah back in development

Six Days in Fallujah, a controversial third-person shooter set during the Iraq War, is back in development over a decade after being canceled following negative feedback and controversy surrounding the game’s premise.

Originally announced in 2009 for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360, Six Days in Fallujah is a tactical shooter set during the Second Battle of Fallujah. The game’s original developer — a now-defunct studio called Atomic Games — said it was working with real US soldiers in order to create a more authentic experience.

Following the initial announcement, several groups spoke out, criticizing the game’s concept. The negative reception eventually led Konami, the original publisher, to announce it would no longer publish it.

‘Six Days in Fallujah’ is slated to launch in 2021

The new developer tasked with creating the game is Highwire Games, a company co-founded by three people, most notably Jaime Griesemer and Marty O’Donnell. Griesemer previously served as a game designer at Bungie and Sucker Punch Productions, working on the Halo and Infamous franchises. O’Donnell also worked at Bungie and is known for co-composing music for several Halo titles and the first Destiny game.

To ensure this is the “most authentic military shooter to date,” Highwire Games announced on the official Six Days in Fallujah website that the development team has spoken with “over 100 Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians who were present during the Second Battle for Fallujah,” who have shared personal stories, photographs, and video recordings with the developer.

Victura, a company former Bungie vice president Pete Tamte founded, will serve as the game’s publisher. Tamte was previously the CEO of Atomic Games, where he was involved in the original development period for Six Days in Fallujah.

Six Days in Fallujah is slated to launch in 2021 on PC; the game will also release on consoles, but Highwire Games has yet to announce which platforms.