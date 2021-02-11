Steve Aoki teamed up with Capcom on a Street Fighter arcade cabinet and clothing line

DJ Steve Aoki and his Dim Mak record label and fashion brand have teamed up with Capcom on some cool Street Fighter-themed items: a limited edition countertop arcade cabinet, a clothing line, and even a remix of the theme song for Street Fighter icon Ryu.

The countertop arcade cabinet, which you can see at the top of this post, will allow up to two players to play four different Capcom games together: Street Fighter II: World Warrior, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, and Final Fight. The cabinet is made in partnership with Arcade1Up, and it’s the first two-player countertop cabinet the company has made.

In addition to the slick art on the cabinet, each one is signed by Aoki. But if you want to get your hands on it, you’ll need to act fast as there are only 30 units available. The cabinet costs $199 and will ship in May.

There’s also a line of Street Fighter-inspired apparel. You can see the whole collection on the Dim Mak website, and we’ve included a few pictures in this gallery.

The remix of Ryu’s theme song, titled “Ryu’s Theme (The Moe’s Pizzeria Steve Aoki Remix),” isn’t out just yet. It will be available on February 19th, but you can pre-save it to your streaming service of choice right now. I haven’t heard the remix yet, but I’m looking forward to checking out Aoki’s take on the iconic song.

According to a press release announcing the collaboration, Aoki was a huge Street Fighter fan growing up, heading to a local pizzeria every day after school to play the game. That love for the series definitely shows on the cabinet and in the apparel collection.

And Aoki’s main? “Ryu,” he said in an email to The Verge. (I can’t say that’s surprising, given Ryu’s prominence on much of the gear.) “I always picked him when I was a kid when I obsessively played Street Fighter II. He represents the strong, iconic, Japanese warrior hero that I always aspired to become,” Aoki said.