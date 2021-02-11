PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch on June 11th

We already knew Insomniac Games was working on a sequel to the 2016 reboot of Ratchet & Clank. And today, Sony announced that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch on June 11th exclusively for the PS5.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will have the titular characters traveling across multiple realities as they try to stop a dastardly emperor who is attempting to exterminate organic life from all the universes. Like other titles on Sony’s next-gen console, the game will take advantage of the PS5’s hardware, including support for ray tracing, and it will take advantage of the DualSense game controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The game was originally announced last June during Sony’s next-gen showcase. A few months later, Sony released seven minutes of new gameplay footage at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020.

This is the third big PS5 console exclusive releasing this year, following Destruction AllStars' release earlier this month (which is currently free), and Arkane Studios’ Deathloop, which is set to launch on May 21st and will remain a PS5 console exclusive for one year.