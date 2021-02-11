HBO Max will launch internationally in June

HBO Max will finally make its international debut in June, with the streaming service set to launch in Latin America and the Caribbean. Currently, HBO Max is only available in the United States.

The Latin America rollout is just the first phase of HBO Max’s international debut. The company promises it will also transition HBO-branded services in Europe (specifically, “the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe, and Portugal”) to HBO Max later this year.

The June launch will see HBO Max expand to 39 countries and territories across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, B.V.I., Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

As with the (somewhat messy) launch in the US, WarnerMedia will phase out the HBO Go app and service entirely and replace it with a new HBO Max app that should look virtually identical to the US app. Customers who pay for HBO Go directly through WarnerMedia (or through “eligible partners”) will automatically be converted to HBO Max — hopefully with less confusion than the US rollout.

The company promises it’ll have more details for the Latin America rollout — including what content will be available, promotional offers, and more — closer to launch.