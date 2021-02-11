 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Apple’s AirPods Pro are down to $180 at Amazon and Walmart

$69 off the usual $249 price tag

By Taylor Lyles

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, Apple’s AirPods Pro are possibly the best option out there. If you have been holding off on buying the AirPods Pro, hoping for a significant price drop, your time has come: Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds are just $180 at Amazon and Walmart right now. That’s $69 off the usual $249 price tag.

While this is not the lowest price we have seen these earbuds go for, the AirPods Pro rarely get marked down to anything lower than $190, making this an exceptional deal.

Among other advantages, the AirPods Pro offer a customizable fit that includes three different silicone ear tip sizes, making it easier for them to fit in your ears. The standard AirPods come with a “one size fits most” design.

If you’re looking for a pair of AirPods but aren’t interested in the Pro model, Amazon currently has one of the better deals on the regular AirPods. For $110, you can grab a second-generation pair with a wired charging case (coupon applied at checkout). For $50 more, you can pick up a pair that includes a wireless charging case.

