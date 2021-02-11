The Kingdom Hearts series comes to PC as an Epic Store exclusive

Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix’s action roleplaying mashup of Square Enix, Disney, and Pixar characters, is coming to PC for the first time. The series will be available as an Epic Store exclusive on March 30th, the company announced today.

Titles include Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix — enhanced versions of Kingdom Hearts 1 and 2 — Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. Although the series has spanned a variety of platforms, from its beginnings as a PlayStation title to its arrival on Xbox consoles and handhelds for many of the series’ spinoffs, it has never made the leap to PC.

Are you ready to join Sora and friends in their battle against the darkness? Pre-order all the titles in the @KINGDOMHEARTS series starting today https://t.co/nUKDdLoEcZ pic.twitter.com/RgcfVk3CFA — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 11, 2021

The series follows Sora as he travels with companions Donald Duck and Goofy through worlds based on Disney classics. Kingdom Hearts III, which acts as the conclusion to Sora’s adventure, launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019.

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix is available for $49.99, while the other three games are $59.99.