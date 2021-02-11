Game of Thrones showrunners are producing a Netflix adaptation of The Overstory with Hugh Jackman

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators and showrunners of HBO’s Game of Thrones, have a new project in the works with Netflix that will see the duo team up with actor Hugh Jackman to executive produce an adaptation of the 2018 novel The Overstory. The novel, from author Richard Powers, is a work of environmental fiction centered on the lives of a group of individuals and how their experiences relate to a distinct set of trees and the movement to preserve and protect nature.

Benioff and Weiss inked a deal with Netflix in 2019 worth a reported $250 million to bring new shows to the platform. The Overstory adaptation will be the duo’s third after an adaptation of Liu Cixin’s sci-fi trilogy The Remembrance of Earth’s Past (perhaps better known by its first entry, The Three-Body Problem) and The Chair, a new six-part series from showrunner Amanda Peet.

Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Overstory is being developed as a series by David Benioff & D.B. Weiss.



Richard Powers’ novel is a sweeping work of activism and resistance about a magnificently inventive world that a handful of people learn how to see and are drawn into pic.twitter.com/Wn0VTlFWcU — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) February 11, 2021

Jackman is reportedly a fan of the novel, as is Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The book won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, and Netflix describes the novel as “a sweeping, impassioned work of activism and resistance that is also a stunning evocation of the natural world” in its announcement post. “It tells the story of a world alongside ours that is vast, interconnected, resourceful, magnificently inventive and almost invisible to us,” the announcement goes on to say. “A handful of disparate people learn how to see that world and are drawn into its unfolding catastrophe.”