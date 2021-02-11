LG’s new Gram laptops are available for purchase

Several of LG’s 2021 Gram laptops are now available for purchase. LG announced the new lineup earlier this year but had not yet announced pricing or availability.

The models you can buy now are the Gram 14, the Gram 16, and the Gram 17. The company also has two convertible laptops — the Gram 14 2-in-1 and the Gram 16 2-in-1 — coming in mid-March.

The models are targeting the high-end ultraportable space, with Gram 14 configurations starting at $999. Gram 16 models start at $1,299, while the singular Gram 17 model is $1,799. This last model only comes in black, while the 16-inch and 14-inch counterparts come in white and silver as well.

Gram laptops are known for being unusually light: the Gram 17 is just 2.98 pounds, which is virtually unheard of for a 17-inch laptop. Gram models we’ve reviewed in the past have also featured excellent battery life and good, roomy displays. (All Gram models have 16:10 aspect ratios.) The new laptops all include Intel’s new 11th Gen processors and are certified through Intel’s Evo program (which means Intel thinks they’re top performers).

You can purchase available models now on LG’s website.