Stardew Valley’s big local co-op update has come to consoles

Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update delighted a lot of us when it came out for PC in December, and now it’s finally arriving for consoles. The game’s developer announced on Twitter that the update should be rolling out to Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation “within the next couple of hours.” As of this writing, it is already available on the Nintendo Switch.

The most notable feature in the update is local, split-screen co-op play, which seems absolutely perfect for consoles. Do I want to sit next to someone I love on the couch and build a farm together? Absolutely, yes, and now we can.

The update also includes a new Advanced Options menu, new buildings, animals, and enemies, and of course a crop of bug fixes.

The Stardew Valley 1.5 Update for Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation are out, and should be available on all platforms within the next couple of hours. — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 11, 2021

The full changelog is available on Stardew Valley’s website, and you can look through it yourself to see which changes excite you— we’re hyped for chairs that you can actually sit on, a menu tab that tells you if you’ve talked to someone that in-game day, and an entirely new region with its own quest and characters.

When we first covered this update, we called Stardew Valley our “forever game,” because a lot of us keep coming back to play it every time it’s updated. Despite the game’s popularity (it’s sold over 10 million copies), it still feels like a very personal project — just like my farm in the game, though I’ll admit that’s a bit less impressive.