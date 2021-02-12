Nintendo’s new Mario-themed Switch is available now

Alongside the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for the Nintendo Switch, several retailers have a Mario Red & Blue Edition Switch game console available for purchase. You can buy one right now at Target, while supplies last.

Similar to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Switch released last year, this limited-edition console stands out from other models, with the entire Switch and its accompanying accessories based on the outfit typically worn by the mustached plumber. Retailing for $300, the limited-edition Switch features an all-red console, a red dock stand, a pair of red Joy-Cons, a red casing around the screen, and a blue Joy-Con grip.

Additionally, for $300, the Mario-themed Switch also includes a screen protector and a special carrying case that includes various symbols associated with the Mario franchise at no additional cost. The Nintendo Switch included with the bundle is the updated model, which includes two more hours of battery life.

If you are planning to buy this console, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, the device does not include a copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, despite both products having the same release date. Secondly, these limited-edition Nintendo Switch consoles tend to sell out quickly, and there’s no telling if and when it will be restocked.