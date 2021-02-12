Chrome for iOS will soon keep incognito tabs even more secret with Face ID

Google is testing a new privacy feature to its Chrome browser for iOS that can lock incognito tabs behind Face ID. Apple’s facial recognition system is used to secure an iPhone or iPad, but many apps have their own Face ID support for extra security. Google has started testing securing incognito tabs behind Face ID in its latest Chrome iOS beta, signaling that it should arrive to regular users in the coming months.

Update notes for the latest Chrome 89 beta on iOS reveal that “when you return to the Chrome app, your incognito tabs will be blurred until you confirm it’s you.” You can enable this feature in the privacy section of Chrome’s settings, but it appears to be in early testing as not even every beta tester has access just yet.

Google Chrome on iOS is getting Face ID support that will protect and secure incognito tabs pic.twitter.com/gnQmOzjdV6 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 11, 2021

Chrome 89 is expected to debut in early March, but it’s not clear if the Face ID support will be ready in time. Google is also supporting Touch ID, for older devices. This feature is similar to Samsung’s secret mode in its mobile browser, which allows users to lock tabs with facial recognition or fingerprints.