A YouTuber has posted a video featuring what he claims are two prototype Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra devices, suggesting the phone might have an unusual feature: a 1-inch rear-facing screen right next to the cameras. The video shows this small screen displaying what looks like an image of the phone’s home screen, only... you know, microscopic. A more practical application might be for selfies using the rear-facing camera.

The video, since taken down, comes from a little-known Filipino vlogger who goes by Tech Buff PH. XDA-Developers says the device model number checks out, and certain details align with previous leaks. Other details from this alleged leak include 67W fast wireless charging, a 6.8-inch curved OLED with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, a 5,000mAh battery, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

The alleged devices include a huge camera bump with a 120x hybrid zoom camera, like last year’s Mi 10 Ultra, as well as a 50-megapixel main camera. If this phone is indeed the Mi 11 Ultra, then it looks like Xiaomi ditched the 2x telephoto lens on the previous model, offering just the longer periscope-style zoom lens instead. There’s also a 12mm ultrawide, which Tech Buff PH claims has a 48-megapixel sensor, upgraded from 12 megapixels.

Xiaomi announced the Chinese variant of the standard Mi 11 at the end of 2020, and more recently, it unveiled an international version. Both feature a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor offering 5G connectivity. With those versions announced, Xiaomi will likely follow with other variants such as the alleged Ultra version featured here. Whether this device will shape up to be the real deal remains to be seen, but it’s an interesting concept to consider in either case.