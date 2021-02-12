Sex and the City is now available in HD for the first time on HBO Max

A newly remastered version of Sex and the City is now available to stream on HBO Max, WarnerMedia announced on Friday. Thanks to the remaster, you can watch the hit show in a high-definition 16:9 aspect ratio for the first time.

“The series was originally shot on film and mastered in standard definition as high definition capabilities were unavailable at the time of filming,” according to a press release. “Over the past year, the series was updated from scratch as film negatives from the show were meticulously scanned at 4K to create HD masters.”

The new HD remasters arrive ahead of a “new chapter” of Sex and the City coming to HBO Max, called “And Just Like That...” Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are set to reprise their roles as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, but playing the characters in their 50s. WarnerMedia has already given the series a 10-episode order and says it will begin production in New York City this spring.