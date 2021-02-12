Nvidia’s $329 RTX 3060 graphics card is launching on February 25th

We already knew Nvidia was making a $329 RTX 3060 graphics card, and today, the company announced that it will make its most affordable GPU in the RTX 3000 series available at retailers beginning on February 25th. Retailers will open orders for the RTX 3060 starting at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Nvidia tells The Verge it will not be creating a Founder’s Edition of the RTX 3060 graphics card.

Designed to succeed the aging GeForce GTX 1060 Pascal cards, the RTX 3060 features 12GB of GDDR6 memory. Like the other products featured in the RTX 3000 series, the RTX 3060 will also support DLSS and Nvidia’s suite of RTX applications.

With a new RTX 30 card coming later this month, we anticipate that the RTX 3060 GPU will sell out quickly. These cards have been difficult to purchase since last fall when the RTX 30 series first debuted. In January, Nvidia said it anticipates supply for its GPUs to both consumers and partners “will likely remain lean through Q1,” which doesn’t end until late April. To alleviate the short supply and sky-high prices, Nvidia confirmed yesterday that it plans to bring back its older RTX 2060 and GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards.