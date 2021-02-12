Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 leaks out with ‘3D motion detection’

Amazon’s Ring has so many different video doorbells in the market it’s getting hard to keep track, but one of them is apparently about to get a big bump with some brand-new features: The Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro 2 has just leaked in a listing at Best Buy Canada, as spotted by ZatzNotFunny.

It appears to be a direct successor to the high-end Ring Video Doorbell Pro at the same CA$325 (roughly $250 US dollars), but also the first Ring to stream video resolution at higher than 1080p, with a 1536p “expanded Head to Toe view” that “allows you to clearly see who is at your door.” That means Amazon’s catching up to the field-of-view and resolution that Arlo’s Video Doorbell introduced in late 2019.

As a Ring Video Doorbell Pro owner myself, that would have been a desirable feature: I had to angle my doorbell down with two different add-on brackets so I could actually see packages being delivered to my front porch. But I’m more intrigued by the mention of “3D motion detection,” which sounds like something a touchless doorbell could use to tell when someone’s standing right in front of it — and maybe cut down on false positives buzzing my phone.

Here’s the rest of Best Buy’s product description:

You’ll also notice it comes with Alexa greetings — something Ring brought to the original Video Doorbell Pro just the other day. Note that unlike most other Ring doorbells, the Pro models typically don’t have swappable batteries as an option; you have to wire them up to a powerful doorbell transformer, which you may or may not already have in your home. In January, Ring also added a $60 wired model, its least expensive yet.

The Best Buy page suggests it might be available March 31st, though you should always take release dates on early product pages with a grain of salt.