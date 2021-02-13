Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover to star in Amazon’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover will star in a new Amazon Prime Video series based on the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The movie starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as a pair of married killers-for-hire who are assigned to assassinate each other.

I am trying to envision what Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag character would make of this news and whether her Mrs. Smith will make the asides to the camera that Fleabag was known for (please do). And! This not the first time the two stars have been in the same production; both were in the 2018 Disney movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, he as a young becaped Lando Calrissian and she as snarky droid L3-37.

Glover made the announcement via a story on his Childish Gambino Instagram page, which was shared by Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. She called the pair a “dream team” for the studio in a statement.

Glover and Waller-Bridge will executive-produce Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Variety reported, and Francesca Sloane will serve as showrunner for the series, which is due in 2022.

Waller-Bridge created and wrote for the hit series Killing Eve based on the novels by Luke Jennings, and is also a writer on the delayed James Bond film No Time to Die. Glover has won raves for his FX series Atlanta, which he created and co-starred in (its latest season has also been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic).

Both stars have done other projects with Amazon Studios; it distributed Fleabag in the US, and Glover’s musical Guava Island was an Amazon Original production.