Mercedes recalling more than 1 million vehicles over emergency-call location error

Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling 1.29 million vehicles because of a failure in its eCall software which may not provide a vehicle’s correct location to emergency responders after a crash, Car and Driver reported.

The recall covers vehicles sold from model years 2016 to 2021 and includes CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS-Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class, B-Class, GLB-Class, GLC-Class, and G-Class vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The automaker said it was unaware of any instances of material damages or personal injuries that have resulted from the issue, and plans to provide a free software update to be installed over the air or at dealerships. The recall will begin April 6th.

Mercedes-Benz said “a temporary collapse of the communication module’s power supply caused by a crash might lead to the vehicle’s position during a potential emergency call being incorrect.” However, “other functions of the automatic and manual emergency call function remain fully operational,” the company added.

Reuters reported that in 2019, Mercedes-Benz in Europe investigated an incident where the automatic eCall system provided an incorrect position for its vehicle. The company found other situations where an incorrect vehicle position was relayed.