Watch the official premiere trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League set to release nearly a month from now, Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the film.

Set after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice where Batman and Wonder Woman form a superhero team including Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg as the group tries to protect the world from Steppenwolf.

The trailer opens with a voiceover from Lex Luthor: “The god is dead” and as expected, gives us a new look at Jared Leto’s Joker.

Justice League first debuted in November 2017 in theaters. Snyder was the original director but stepped away from the project during post-production for personal reasons, leaving Joss Whedon to step in and complete the film. After its release, fans criticized the contributions Whedon made to the movie and created a years-long internet campaign asking Warner Bros. to release Snyder’s original version.

In addition to providing Snyder’s original vision for the film, new content will also be added as well, most notably Jared Leto joining the cast, reprising his role of Joker, the supervillain he played previously in Suicide Squad.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will release on March 18th exclusively on HBO Max.