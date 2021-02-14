New trailers: Old, Nomadland, The Vault, and more

Today’s big drop was the premiere trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League which, fortunately for weekend editors everywhere, came just after 10AM ET. It comes to HBO Max March 18th.

Last weekend during the Super Bowl we got a new trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which premieres March 19th. Here it is in case you missed it (what, it’s possible someone missed it):

There are, however, a few non-superhero shows and movies on the horizon in case you need a breather from the DC/Marvel/Disney universes (I mean I guess that’s also possible). Here’s what we got.

Nomadland

Frances McDormand is Fern, a houseless— not homeless, she insists— woman who leaves her home in Nevada after her husband dies, living in her van and traveling out west. Apparently many of the people Fern meets along the way are not actors but bona fide nomads themselves which almost makes it feel like you’re watching a trailer (the second for this movie) for a documentary. David Strathairn also stars in Nomadland, which was written and directed by Chloe Zhao, and is based on the book by Jessica Bruder. It comes to Hulu February 19th.

Old

This is another trailer that showed up during the Super Bowl: M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, about a family vacationing on a beach who suddenly all begin aging rapidly. The trailer is very, very creepy, in keeping with the best Shyamalan tradition, and the film was adapted from the graphic science fiction novel Sandcastle, by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. It boasts quite the cast: Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Embeth Davidtz, Rufus Sewell, and Ken Leung star in Old, which will debut in theaters this summer.

The Vault

Hey it’s that kid from The Good Doctor (Freddie Highmore) teaming up with Ser Davos from Game of Thrones (Liam Cunningham) and Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) from X-Men to rob a bank (I mean that would be quite the movie but it’s just the actors, not those actual characters. Sorry if I got your hopes up). The crew is going to try to steal a lost treasure supposedly hidden in a vault under the Bank of Spain, while everyone is distracted during the World Cup. I do like a good bank heist flick. The Vault arrives in theaters and on demand March 26th.

F9: The Fast Saga

Vin Diesel and his impossibly deep voice are back again in another installment of The Fast and the Furious — the ninth in the franchise, hence the name. Diesel’s Dom Toretto is living a peaceful, quiet life off the grid with his family bothering no one and since you’ve seen more than one movie in your life you know that ain’t gonna last. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Jordana Brewster all return to reprise their roles, and are joined by Helen Mirren (!), Charlize Theron, and Cardi B, and of course many fast cars. F9 is coming to theaters soon.