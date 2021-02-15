Samsung’s Galaxy F62 is coming to India with huge 7,000mAh battery

Samsung’s Galaxy F62 is a new affordable handset that’s releasing in India on February 22nd. It features a massive 7,000mAh battery and the same Exynos 9825 processor that powered the Galaxy Note 10 back in 2019. It’s available in two variants: one with 6GB of RAM that costs ₹23,999 (around $330), and a second with 8GB of RAM that costs ₹25,999 (around $358).

Around front you’ll find a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED display with a 32-megapixel selfie camera contained within a hole-punch notch, while on the back there’s a quad camera array. Here there’s a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide with a 123-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone which is available in green, grey, or blue.

Internally, alongside the Exynos 9825 processor, the Galaxy F62 has 128GB of storage, which is expandable by up to 1TB. There’s space for two SIM cards, and the battery can be fast-charged at 25W using the charger that comes in the box. The phone is running Samsung’s OneUI 3.1 software out of the box, and there’s support for the NFC Samsung Pay service, as well as “Single Take,” Samsung’s camera software that automatically assembles a series of photos and videos simultaneously for you to select from after the fact.

From its specs, the Galaxy F62 sees Samsung’s past flagship features trickle down to an affordable handset, accompanied by a huge battery. Samsung says it’ll be available from a variety of retailers including its own online store, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and My Jio.