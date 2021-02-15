Overcooked All You Can Eat is coming to more platforms, with expanded crossplay on the way

Overcooked All You Can Eat, which bundles all of the content from Overcooked and Overcooked 2 into one big package, will be released on Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam on March 23rd, developer Ghost Town Games announced on Monday. Right now, the game is only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so a lot more players will be able to jump into this combined bundle with the wider release.

Overcooked All You Can Eat also serves as a remaster for the games, running at 60fps and a 4K resolution. The game also has faster loading times, which I personally am happy to hear about. Levels in the Switch version of Overcooked 2 sometimes loaded frustratingly slowly.

HOT NEWS JUST IN



Overcooked! All You Can Eat comes to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One & Steam March 23rd!



Both original games & new content

New kitchens & chefs

New accessibility options & assist mode

Online multiplayer for ALL kitchens

Cross-play coming soon



THE SCANDAL! pic.twitter.com/ndh8cGwWVz — Overcooked (@Overcookedgame) February 15, 2021

Ghost Town Games also announced that Overcooked All You Can Eat will be getting support for crossplay multiplayer on all platforms in an update coming “soon.” The game already supported crossplay on PS5 and Xbox Series X, so it’s great to see that it will be expanded to all platforms. Overcooked is a fantastic multiplayer game, and being able to play with friends no matter what platform they’re on will make it that much easier to experience some cooking mayhem.

Overcooked All You Can Eat also has some assist mode options and new accessibility features.