Networks are struggling in Texas amid historic winter storms

Much of Texas has been hit by a historic winter cold front, leaving many without power and affecting internet and cell phone services in the state.

Downdetector is showing spikes in user reports for T-Mobile and AT&T from Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and the surrounding areas.

“We’re experiencing network issues following severe weather in several areas of the country and especially across Texas,” T-Mobile president of technology Neville Ray said in a tweet. “Our teams are working hard to restore service.”

In response to a customer reporting service issues in Meadows Place, Texas, AT&T’s support account said that “our team is already working toward a resolution, bear with us.”

Verizon tells The Verge that “Verizon’s network is performing well as winter storms make their way across the country with limited impact to our network operations.” However, “in a few pockets of the country, power outages have impacted the fiber we use to provide connectivity from each cell site to our switching facilities,” the company said. “Restoration crews have already begun work to restore power to those fiber assets.”

Some internet providers have also said that customers may experience issues because of the difficult weather.

“Spectrum customers in Texas are experiencing service interruptions related to winter weather causing commercial power outages and downed lines,” Spectrum said in a tweet.

Grande Communications, an internet, TV, and phone provider in Texas, has replied to many customers asking for updates on Twitter to say that its crews are working to restore services “as quickly as possible.”

Downdetector is showing user reports of issues with Spectrum, Grande, and Suddenlink as of Monday afternoon.