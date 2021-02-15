If your Apple Watch still won’t charge after the latest update, Apple will fix it for free

Apple released watchOS 7.3.1 on Monday, and it could help fix an issue that prevents some Apple Watch Series 5 or SE smartwatches from charging while in the battery-saving Power Reserve Mode. But even the software update might not fix the issue, according to Apple. If it doesn’t, the company will repair your watch for free.

“A very small number of customers with Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE models running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 have experienced an issue with their watch not charging after it enters Power Reserve,” Apple says in a support document. If your Apple Watch still won’t charge after installing the update and after you put it on a charger for at least 30 minutes, the company asks that you contact Apple Support to set up a free mail-in repair. The company will have to inspect your watch to “verify that it’s eligible for free repair.”

The watchOS 7.3.1 update is available for download now.