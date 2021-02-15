Android 12’s dessert name might be Snow Cone, but we thought of 17 better ones

We’re eagerly awaiting to hear official news about Android 12, Google’s next major update to its mobile operating system, and we might have gotten an early look at some big UI changes just last week, thanks to XDA Developers. But now, thanks again to XDA Developers, we might know something even more important: Android 12’s dessert name.

For years, Android releases were also identified with dessert names, and each year’s dessert started with the next sequential letter in the alphabet. Google deserted the dessert names in favor of numerals with Android 10, but the company reportedly still uses dessert names internally. Android 11’s dessert name was apparently Red Velvet Cake, for example. Android 12’s name? XDA Developers says that it’s Snow Cone.

Snow Cone is... fine. But if I’m being honest with you, I can’t think of the last time I’ve eaten a snow cone. And “Snow Cone” doesn’t immediately get my mouth watering like some of Google’s other classics, like “Ice Cream Sandwich”.

The skeleton crew at The Verge this fine Monday (it’s a federal holiday here in the US) felt we could do better. So we thought of 17 other dessert names that start with “S” that, in our opinion, would be more delectable names for Android 12:

S’mores

Salted Caramel

Saltwater Taffy

Sheet Cake

Sponge Cake

Strawberry Shortcake

Shortbread

Soufflé

Sundae

Sherbet

Soft Serve

Stracciatella

Sugar Cookie

Samoas

Snickerdoodle

Streusel

Stroopwafel

I hope you’re hungry after reading all those names, because I sure am.

Other recent reports may point to other new rumors about Android 12. According to XDA Developers, “we have learned that Google has internally dubbed some of its notification UI changes as the start of the ‘road to Material NEXT,’” which could suggest broader changes on the way for Google’s Material Design guidelines. There may also be changes to the pattern unlock UI, Quick Settings panel, and more in Android 12.

Google may be implementing a one-handed mode for Android 12, XDA Developers also reported. And Google might introduce a way for Pixel phones to check which way your head is facing to prevent rotating your screen when, for example, you’re lying sideways on your bed.