Metro Exodus is getting ray tracing on the PS5 and new Xbox consoles

Metro Exodus developer 4A Games has revealed the free upgrades that are coming to its 2019 shooter on PC and next-gen consoles this year. The new version-specific features vary by platform, but include overhauled ray tracing support and support for Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 technology on PC. Also revealed are improvements coming to the next-gen console version, first announced last year.

On PC, the update will be released as Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, and it’ll be free regardless of whether you own the game on Steam, the Epic Games Store, or GoG. Although the game supported ray tracing at launch, the new version significantly upgrades it with support for new features like advanced ray traced reflections. Other upgrades coming to the new PC version include DLSS 2.0 support, which can offer significant boosts to performance when using Nvidia hardware.

Meanwhile, the developer has also detailed the improvements coming with the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of the game, which will be available free to existing owners. On PS5 and Series X the game will run at 4K/60fps with ray tracing. Series S will target a lower 1080p resolution, but it’ll still run at 60fps and feature ray tracing. The next-gen console versions should also feature reduced loading times, and other platform-specific features like support for the PS5’s Dual Sense controller.

4A Games says the PC Enhanced Edition is releasing later this spring, while the next-gen console upgrades are coming “later this year.” The developer also reiterated its plans to release the game on Mac and Linux. The Mac version is releasing next month, and the game is coming to Linux “a little later in the year.”