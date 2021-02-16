LastPass’ free tier will become a lot less useful next month

LastPass is adding new restrictions to its free subscription tier starting March 16th that’ll only allow users to view and manage passwords on one category of devices: mobile or computer. Mobile users will be limited to iOS and Android phones, iPads, Android tablets, and smartwatches. Computer subscribers will be able to use their passwords from Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops and laptops, the LastPass browser extension, and Windows tablets.

Users on LastPass’ free tier will be asked to pick between the two options the first time they log in after March 16th, and the company says they’ll be able to switch between categories up to three times after they’ve picked. Although customers are restricted to a single category of devices on the free tier, they’ll still be able view and manage passwords from an unlimited number of devices within either the mobile or computer category. LastPass says no users will be locked out of their accounts or lose access to their passwords as a result of the changes.

Paid tiers start at $3 a month

As well as restricting its device types, LastPass is also changing the kinds of customer support free tier users will be able to access. From May 17th, free users will lose access to email support, the company announced.

LastPass is clearly hoping the new restrictions are enough to encourage people to upgrade to its Premium or Families tiers. LastPass Premium starts at $3 a month, while a Families subscription costs $4 and includes licenses for up to six people. In an accompanying blog post, the company says it now has over 20 million users around the world, though it’s unclear how many of these use the service’s free tier.

Compared to a lot of other password managers, which ask you to subscribe to access even their basic features, LastPass’ free tier has always been pretty generous. But these upcoming changes could make it a lot harder to use the service for free in the future.