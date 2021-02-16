Microsoft Flight Simulator’s new UK update brings famous castles and football stadiums to life

Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a big update today focused on the UK and Ireland. The World Update III, as Microsoft puts it, includes high-resolution 3G imagery for cities like London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, and Oxford. More than 70 custom landmarks and points of interest have been improved, including famous bridges, palaces, cathedrals, and famous Premier League football (soccer!) stadiums.

If you’ve tried to visit some Premier League clubs in Flight Simulator already, you’ve probably noticed they’re usually just a giant generic-looking apartment block. This update aims to improve that experience with detailed views of exactly where the Premier League is played week in week out. Likewise, Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s London residence, now looks greatly improved compared to before.

Microsoft is also adding in hand-crafted airports for Barra, Liverpool, Land’s End, Manchester-Barton, and Out Skerries. Another particular part of this update is detailed architectural elements for British manors and Victorian homes. Even countryside stone structures like castles and churches will look a lot better. Some of the views across Scotland look particularly stunning now.

Alongside all the imagery improvements, Microsoft is adding in three new activities for those exploring the UK and Ireland. There’s a new flight in the Northern Isles and two landing challenges: one in the Shetlands and another in the Southeast of England.

This new UK and Ireland update is available free for all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator today. It’s a big download, though, weighing in at 48GB on PC.