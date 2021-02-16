Roku job listing suggests big plans for original movies and TV shows

Roku is looking to create its own original “episodic and feature productions,” according to a recent (and now closed) job listing posted by the company (via Protocol). The job listing mentions Roku’s “expanding slate of original content.”

Roku currently doesn’t have any in-house content of its own. It now owns Quibi’s lineup of shows, which it acquired from the defunct streaming company, and it also offers The Roku Channel, an ad-supported service that lets users watch a wide range of TV shows, movies, live news, and more — but we haven’t yet seen any shows that are made by Roku itself.

The job listing, however, indicates that Roku is looking to get into the content production business — something its hardware competitors like Amazon and Apple have already done. Providing its own shows could give its users a reason to spend more time on their Roku devices, which in turn could help further boost the company’s ad revenue, even if users aren’t watching its shows specifically.

The company’s potential shows and movies will be competing with a huge catalog of originals from other streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu. But unlike those streaming heavyweights, Roku sells devices that bring all the services together, so while Roku will technically be going head to head with the other companies, its users will also be watching WandaVision on a Roku box. That convenient customer experience remains important — even if Roku occasionally butts heads with streaming providers.

It’s probably worth noting that it may be a while before you’ll get to actually see a Roku show. If the company is just now hiring production attorneys, the process is likely still in pretty early stages. However, it goes to show how much value Roku sees in bringing original content to the table.