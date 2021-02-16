Motorola has announced two new budget phones coming to European markets: the Moto G30 and the Moto G10, both starting well under €200. The higher-specced G30 includes a fast 90Hz refresh rate screen and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, two features not commonly seen at this price.

The G30’s 6.5-inch display is unfortunately just 720p. Other specs look healthier, though, like IP52 dust and splash resistance, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage that is expandable via microSD. The phone includes a 64-megapixel main camera that produces 16-megapixel images, plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor, with a 13-megapixel selfie camera around front. It’s equipped with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and will ship with Android 11. It costs €179.

The Moto G10 is a little less interesting, with a less powerful Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 6.5-inch 720p screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It gets a lower-res 48-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel selfie cam. Like the G30, it contains a 5,000mAh battery, although it charges a little more slowly at 10W. A version sold in India will include a bigger 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging. The European variant is priced at €149.

Fast refresh rate screens make scrolling and animations appear smoother, and they’re quite common now on flagship phones. It’s not surprising that we’re starting to see the technology pop up in the budget class — the $300 OnePlus Nord N10 5G has a 90Hz screen and the upcoming Galaxy A52 and A72 are rumored to include one, too — but the G30 is one of the least expensive phones we’ve seen to offer one. It seems likely that we’re well on our way to seeing 90Hz screens becoming the new normal at every price point.

The Moto G30 and G10 are currently listed for sale on Motorola’s UK and German sites and will come to other European markets this spring.