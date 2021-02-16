Amazon is opening its first manufacturing line in India to produce Fire TV devices

Amazon is opening its first manufacturing line in India in a partnership with Foxconn-owned Cloud Network Technology, an India-based subsidiary of the Taiwanese electronics giant, Amazon announced on Tuesday. The partnership is part of an effort to work with the Indian government, which has embarked on a campaign to encourage companies to invest in the Indian economy to avoid roadblocks, like high import taxes to entering and competing in the country’s competitive and fast-growing economy.

The Indian government calls its campaign to encourage local investment and growth in India-based enterprises “Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” which translates to “self-reliant India” and has become a cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policy since its official introduction last year. “We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad, the country’s minister for communications, electronics, and information, in a statement.

Tamil Nadu has been an essential partner for Amazon India & we are excited to launch our 1st manufacturing line in Chennai. This contributes directly to the local economy & showcases India’s ability to produce world-class products. @CMOTamilNadu @Guidance_TN @muruganandamias — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) February 16, 2021

According to Amazon, the Chennai line will be capable of producing hundreds of thousands of devices every year, starting with the Fire TV line of streaming devices. The company says it will “continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities depending on the domestic demand.” The announcement comes a year after Amazon said it would begin investing as much as $1 billion in local Indian businesses.

“Amazon is committed to partner with the Indian government to advance the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said Amit Agarwal, Amazon’s global senior vice president of Amazon India, in a statement. “We have pledged to invest US $1 billion to digitize 10 million small and medium businesses, help Indian businesses sell worldwide thereby enabling US $10B in cumulative exports, and create an additional 1MM jobs by 2025.”

Amazon’s heavy investment in India is more evidence of the country’s growing significance as both a prime market for Western consumer electronics and as a manufacturing center that can compete with China and other fast-growing production hubs. It’s also a sign that Modi’s aggressive foreign and economic policymaking is translating to successful infusions of outside investment, as Amazon, it seems, would rather create local jobs and work with established production partners than face potential restrictions on reaching Indian customers.