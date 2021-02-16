Pokémon’s League of Legends-style spinoff is getting an Android beta in March

If you are interested in testing out Pokémon Unite, a spinoff that has gameplay similar to League of Legends, you may be in luck. Today, the Pokémon Company announced it’ll host a regional beta test for Pokémon Unite in Canada next month. The beta test will be exclusive to Android users, and registration is available on the Google Play Store.

Initially announced at its Pokémon Presents presentation last June, Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA. The game is being developed by TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent, best known for creating Call of Duty: Mobile and Honor of Kings.

Pokémon is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year

Similar to other games of the genre, such as League of Legends, Pokémon Unite pits two teams of five players against each other with the ultimate goal of taking control over multiple points across the map.

This year is huge for Pokémon as the series celebrates its 25th anniversary. Nintendo has big plans to commemorate the milestone for one of its most popular franchises in creative ways, from obscure partnerships to a sequel to Pokémon Snap, which will arrive on April 30th for the Nintendo Switch.