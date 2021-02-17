Xbox cult classic Stubbs the Zombie is getting remastered for modern consoles

If you ever wanted a zombie game where you played as the undead instead of fending off against it, you’ll have another chance soon. Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is being rereleased on March 16th for PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One and will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S via backwards compatibility.

Aspyr Media, the company that originally published Stubbs the Zombie, is handling the port. The studio recently worked on porting Star Wars Episode I: Racer to modern consoles, so it’s safe to say this remaster is in good hands.

Originally released in 2005 on the Xbox, Stubbs the Zombie has players control the titular character with the main goal of wreaking havoc and devouring human brains. It’s a third-person action title developed by the now-defunct Wideload Games. The game also came to Windows and Mac OS X roughly a month after its original release date, with a release on Steam coming nearly two years later, which was later removed from the platform.

The announcement is good news for fans who played the 2005 original. In recent years, Stubbs the Zombie has become one of the rarest games to own on the original Xbox. Microsoft made the game available digitally for the Xbox 360 in 2008 as an Xbox Originals title, but the company pulled it from the Xbox Live Marketplace in late 2012. With no other ways to play the game in nearly a decade, your only option was to own an original Xbox console and a physical copy, which is pretty pricey.