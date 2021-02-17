If you’re into gaming, you’ll want to know that Nintendo is hosting a 50-minute live stream today that it calls Nintendo Direct, and the company will focus on games coming to the Switch in 2021. This is the first time the company has hosted a full-fledged Nintendo Direct live stream since September 2019.

Nintendo already confirmed on Twitter that it would be announcing information on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but it did not offer any hints, though there’s a good chance we’ll be hearing about a new character for the game’s second Fighter Pass. Outside of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the live stream will focus on games coming to Nintendo Switch “in the first half of 2021,” leaving fans to speculate what could be shown during the presentation.

When does the Nintendo Direct start?

The live stream starts today, February 17th, at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM GMT.

Where can I watch the Nintendo Direct?

We have embedded the live stream at the top of this post, so you can stay here to watch it when it begins. Otherwise, today’s Nintendo Direct will be available on Nintendo’s official website, Twitch, and YouTube.

Of course, if you miss the stream, you can find coverage of all the Nintendo news here on The Verge.