Microsoft’s new FPS Boost mode for Xbox Series X and S can double frame rates in games

Microsoft is launching a new FPS Boost feature for its latest Xbox Series X and Series S consoles that’s designed to make existing games run better. While Microsoft has previously focused on improving frame rates with backward compatibility for its latest Xbox consoles, FPS Boost is specifically designed to improve older games without developers having to put in any additional work.

Some games will nearly double frame rates, and Microsoft says it has seen a few instances where backward-compatible titles even quadruple in frame rates. The first games to support FPS Boost are Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2. The improvements vary across games, with New Super Lucky’s Tale now running at up to 120fps, and UFC 4 includes 60fps performance on the Xbox Series S specifically.

Games that work with FPS Boost will include a new indicator when you hit the Xbox button on a controller, just like how Quick Resume or auto HDR indicators pop up today on Xbox Series X and S consoles.

“This is just the beginning,” explains Paul Eng, a senior program manager at Xbox. “We will announce and release more titles featuring FPS Boost soon, as we roll out new menu icons and system settings in an upcoming system update.” This new dashboard update will arrive in the spring and include the ability to toggle compatibility options on games. You’ll be able to disable auto HDR or toggle this new FPS Boost feature on and off to really see the impact it provides or simply play games in their original form.

Microsoft will be rolling out FPS Boost more broadly soon with this new dashboard update. While the initial list is rather limited, Microsoft says it’s planning to announce more games that support FPS Boost in the coming months.