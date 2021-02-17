Microsoft hid its new Xbox headset in the Series X launch trailer months ago

Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset appeared in the company’s Xbox Series X and S launch commercial all the way back in October. British actor Daniel Kaluuya picked up the headset early on in the ad, but nobody noticed it was an unannounced accessory at the time.

Microsoft announced its new Xbox Wireless Headset on Tuesday which features rotating ear cup dials that let you adjust volume and game / audio chat balance. The new headset will be available for $99 on March 16th.

Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox games marketing, confirmed the new Xbox Wireless Headset was part of the launch commercial during a Clubhouse audio call attended by The Verge last night. It’s not the first time Microsoft has openly teased unannounced Xbox products. Xbox chief Phil Spencer hid the Xbox Series S on his shelf last year, before Microsoft had even announced it was working on a second next-gen console.

Microsoft has a habit of hiding secret messages and clues in its Xbox videos. The company originally teased its Xbox One X console with videos that hinted at its 6 teraflops of GPU performance. Even the latest Xbox Series X console was teased in videos, under its Scarlett codename.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from all of this: always take a real close look at Microsoft’s Xbox videos.