The Mac mini with the M1 processor is discounted at several retailers

Apple’s new Mac mini with the M1 chip is on sale at select retailers. If you are looking to buy the base configuration, which has 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, you can grab it for as low as $600 at Costco, but please note membership is required. If you don’t want a Costco membership, you can buy that same configuration for $664 at Amazon or $669 at B&H Photo.

If you need a bit more storage, B&H Photo also has the model with 512GB of SSD (with 8GB of RAM) for $849.

If you prefer a laptop, the M1-powered MacBook Pro is one of the best-performing laptops on the market. Both Amazon and B&H Photo have marked the late-2020 MacBook Pro base model, which includes 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, down to $1,199, which is the best price on this laptop yet.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus online subscription service includes many perks outside of the ability to play games online with friends. An active PS Plus membership also nets you access to exclusive discounts from the PS Store, along with free games that rotate out on a monthly cadence. Eneba is offering Verge readers based in the United States the opportunity to stock up on service by purchasing two one-year subscriptions for only $54 when you enter code VERGE27AYEAR at checkout, while supplies last. If you want to buy one year only, it’s $29, no promotional code required.

PlayStation Plus membership (one year) $29

$60

52% off Prices taken at time of publishing. PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 gamers to play games online and receive free games each month along with discounts on the PS Store. $29 at Eneba

If you are an early adopter of either the PS5 or the Xbox Series X and you’re looking to find a TV that can take full advantage of the next-gen hardware, LG’s CX OLED TVs are a good option. Right now, you can save $600 on the CX series 55-inch model at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing the price down to $1,350 at both retailers. Please note that if you are interested in buying the TV at Best Buy, you will need to be signed in (or sign up; it's free) to your My Best Buy account.

LG CX 55-inch OLED $1,350

$2,000

33% off Prices taken at time of publishing. LG’s CX series OLED is basically the ultimate TV for next-gen gaming consoles — and it delivers gorgeous image quality for everything else, too. Available in 48-, 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes, the CX is one of those TVs you’ll get enjoyment from every time you power it on. $1,350 at Amazon

$1,350 at Best Buy (My Best Buy Price)