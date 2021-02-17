Tim Burton is making a live-action Addams Family spinoff about Wednesday for Netflix

Director Tim Burton is making a new live-action Addams Family spinoff series for Netflix: a coming of age series focused on Wednesday Addams that will fittingly be called Wednesday.

The show — which has yet to announce any details on cast or release date — will mark Burton’s directorial debut for television. Burton is known for his work on gothic horror and comedy, and his filmography includes movies like Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Dark Shadows, as well as the campy superhero films Batman and Batman Returns. A live-action Addams Family spinoff would seem to fit perfectly in his oeuvre.

Are you ready for the best Wednesday ever? A Wednesday Addams live action series following the spooky icon’s coming of age is coming to Netflix. And with it, Tim Burton will be making his TV directorial debut! pic.twitter.com/rKQ7oZU645 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 17, 2021

In addition to Burton, Wednesday will also feature Smallville’s Alfred Gough and Miles Millar as showrunners and executive producers.

According to a blog post announcing the series, the first season of Wednesday will span eight episodes and follow Wednesday Addams as she heads off to attend the “peculiar” Nevermore Academy. The show will see Wednesday deal with relationships around school, her psychic abilities, and mysteries surrounding both a murder in the local town and her parents’ own supernatural pasts.

The new series is apparently unrelated to previous adaptations of the comedic horror franchise, which most recently was adapted into an animated film in 2019, featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, and Bette Midler as the various members of the titular family. A sequel to that animated Addams Family film is set to hit theaters on October 1st, 2021.