Animal Crossing: New Horizons adds Mario-themed items this month

In celebration of Mario’s 35th anniversary, Nintendo is adding Mario-themed items to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. New content will be available on February 25th, the developer announced today.

Included in the update are Mario and Luigi’s signature costumes as well as items like Bowser flags and blocks to make islands feel a little more in tune with the mustachioed plumber. A trailer released alongside the news today features an impressive look at the possibilities, from classic dungeon-themed items to villagers hanging out in costume. The update will be available for free.

Nintendo teased the update earlier this year, though it’s arriving a little earlier than expected. Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to hold in-game events year-round to keep the game fresh. Earlier this week, players got carnival content. The game launched last March, becoming a cultural phenomenon — in part due to its coincidental timing alongside pandemic lockdowns across the world.