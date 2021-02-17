The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is getting an HD rerelease for the Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is getting an HD rerelease on the Nintendo Switch, the company announced today during its Nintendo Direct event, set to release on July 16th.

Skyward Sword was originally released for the Nintendo Wii, and it relied heavily on that console’s motion controllers for gameplay. The HD Switch port will offer similar features using the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers — with the company promising even smoother combat thanks to the Switch’s faster processor.

But Nintendo also is introducing a new button-based control scheme for Skyward Sword HD that relies on tilting the right thumbstick to control Link’s sword, allowing players using the Switch in handheld mode, a Switch Lite, or a Pro Controller to still enjoy the game.

Nintendo is also releasing special edition Joy-Con controllers to celebrate Skyward Sword’s Switch debut, themed after the Hylian Shield and Master Sword that Link wields.

Unfortunately, Nintendo kicked off its announcement by noting that it didn’t have any news to share yet on the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which it announced in 2019. Development is said to be going well, though, and the company promises that it’ll have more to share on the upcoming title later this year.