Samsung’s One UI 3.1 update brings some S21 camera features to last year’s flagships

Samsung has announced that its latest One UI 3.1 software update is rolling out to some of its older phones. The update will trickle down some of the Galaxy S21 lineup’s newer software features to last year’s Samsung flagships, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip phones.

Most of the new features are focused on bringing some of the software enhancements that Samsung debuted for the camera on the S21 lineup back down to its older devices. Those include the “enhanced single take” option that automatically captures and generates a variety of still images and videos with just one click, the smart object eraser tool for quickly removing unwanted parts of your photos, and the option to use both your phone and a separate Bluetooth microphone to record audio simultaneously.

The update brings the S20 / S20 Plus and S21 / S21 Plus models — which already shared virtually identical camera hardware — even closer together in terms of overall functionality, although there are still some features that remain exclusive to the newer device, like the director view feature for easily previewing and switching between different lenses.

Also being added to the 2020 devices is Samsung’s “Eye Comfort Shield,” which automatically adjusts the blue light output on the phones based on the time of day. There’s also Private Share, Samsung’s blockchain-based encryption option for more securely sending files and photos.

The One UI 3.1 update will begin rolling out tonight “in select regions.”