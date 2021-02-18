Apple TV app now available on the latest Google Chromecast

The Apple TV app is now available for Google’s 2020 Chromecast. It was announced in December that Apple’s streaming app, which offers access to its Apple TV Plus originals, would be coming to the awkwardly named Chromecast with Google TV. Starting today, owners of the excellent $50 device can download Apple TV and start using it.

Apple TV originals like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and For All Mankind will appear in Google TV’s recommendations and search results. Of note, you’ll also be able to add Apple’s original shows and movies to Google TV’s universal Watchlist. Some bigger streaming services like Netflix have decided against participating in Watchlist in the months since the Chromecast’s release, as they seemingly prefer to keep that sort of functionality inside the app itself. As 9to5Google reported in November, the Google TV mobile app doesn’t even include Netflix recommendations anymore.

Apple TV is also getting Google Assistant integration on Chromecast; you can start watching any of Apple’s originals with a voice command.

In addition to being home to Apple’s original programming, the Apple TV app offers easy streaming of your movie / TV show rentals and purchases from Apple. And as on other platforms, any Apple TV Channel add-on subscriptions you might have — CBS All Access, Showtime, etc. — will be available in the app on Chromecast with Google TV.

Jonathan Zepp, Google’s director of media and entertainment, says that “in addition to Chromecast with Google TV, the Apple TV app will also be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL.”