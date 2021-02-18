Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming to Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Mediatonic’s charming platformer battle royale title, is coming to Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One this summer, Microsoft announced in a blog post today. The news comes just one day after Mediatonic announced that the game was going to be ported to the Nintendo Switch sometime this summer as well. While no firm release date has been announced, both ports will likely launch within the same time frame.

Fall Guys originally released in 2020 on PC via Steam and PS4, where it was a free title for users with an active PlayStation Plus subscription. The game mixes battle royale with the platformer genre, where players compete in elimination-type challenges. The title draws inspiration from competitive game shows like Wipeout.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is currently available on PC and PS4 and is backward compatible on PS5. Fall Guys also received a mobile version, but it is only available in China.