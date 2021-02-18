Netflix is making The Trial of the Chicago 7 free on YouTube for 48 hours

Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be available for free on its YouTube channel for 48 hours, starting on Friday, February 19th, at 12AM PT, according to a blog post from the company (via The Wrap). Writer and director Aaron Sorkin said the movie is being shown for free to “commemorate the anniversary of the verdict in this historic trial,” and he praised the people depicted in the movie as “the real patriots who inspired a generation — actually, generations.”

The film centers on the eight Vietnam war protestors who were charged with inciting a riot and conspiracy for demonstrating during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Sorkin is no stranger to political subject matter, notably working on The West Wing and A Few Good Men, even though he’s perhaps better known for films like The Social Network and Steve Jobs.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has made some of its content free on YouTube. Last April, it made several of its documentaries available on the platform, many of which seem to still be up, including 13th, Knock Down the House, and episodes of nature docuseries Our Planet.

Netflix providing its original movies and shows for free on YouTube could be a way to introduce people to its content, especially since it no longer offers free trials for its service.

If you’re interested in seeing the movie but don’t have Netflix, it’ll be available on Netflix’s YouTube channel starting Friday.