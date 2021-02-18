Facebook’s Oculus begins rolling out multiuser support, starting with the Quest 2

Facebook is now rolling out multiuser support as an experimental feature for Oculus Quest 2 headsets, the company announced on Thursday. The primary account holder will be able to add up to three additional accounts to one device. Facebook is also rolling out app sharing as an experimental feature for the Quest 2, which will allow accounts on one device to access the apps owned by the primary account holder.

For now, the new features are exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2, but Facebook plans to bring them to all Quest users “eventually.”

There are a few other caveats to be aware of. Facebook began requiring people to log in to their Quest headsets with their Facebook accounts last year, and that controversial rule still applies to everyone who signs in to one headset. Apps can only be shared by the primary account holder to other accounts logged in to a Quest device.

And not all apps support app sharing just yet. It will work with all new apps in the Quest Store, but Facebook says “a limited number of existing games will not yet be available through App Sharing unless players purchase their own copy.”